Veteran bus driver finds missing Clarksville boy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville bus driver found a missing 7-year-old who ran away from home and spent the entire night outside in only a pair of shorts.

Ayden Price left his home on Rosebrook Drive around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday after he got into trouble with his mom.

Law enforcement searched all night and a Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to help with the search efforts, but it was a bus driver who found him wandering around 6:45 a.m. Thursday just a few blocks from his home.

Stephanie Dollich has been a bus driver with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System for 13 years. She was running her usual route when she spotted Ayden.

Dollich stopped her bus, brought him inside and wrapped him up in a blanket. She told News 2 she loves all her students and was just doing her job to keep kids safe.

“As I was going down the road, what I had seen off in the distance had looked like a child to me walking down the road. And so as I got closer, I pulled my bus over and stopped my bus. And I noticed that it was this little boy that was missing. So I had him or my bus get on the bus. And when he got on the bus, I had him sit down and then my bus aide put the blanket around him and I radioed my dispatchers and notified them to call 911 to let them know that I had the missing child,” explained Dollich.

Dollich had just dropped off a load of students and it was just her and an aide on the bus.

“As I came back through, we saw him I knew what I had to do…Just to know he’s back home safe with his parents, that feels great.”

Ayden was barefoot and wearing the blanket when he was escorted by police from a wooded area back into his home Thursday morning.