Spectators applaud as the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to pass a Second Amendment Sanctuary City resolution at a meeting in Buckingham , Va., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The board passed the resolution without any public discussion. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — More than 110 communities in Virginia are now classified as “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.”

That’s according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

According to the resolutions passed by municipalities, they aren’t legally binding but state that communities will not enforce any laws they say will infringe against citizens’ Second Amendment gun rights.

You can find an updated list of Second Amendment Sanctuaries here.