WISE, Va. (WJHL) — To help aid the relief effort for those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UVA Wise will host a student-organized Walkathon to raise funds for those impacted by war.

Student organizers Kaleigh Still and Emma Chandler told News Channel 11 that the idea all started in organic chemistry class with Professor Margie Tucker.

As part of their class, Tucker encourages students to take on a service project to better their community and work as a team. This year, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was the first thing on everyone’s mind.

“We thought about it for a while, and then all the things started popping up in the news about the invasion of Ukraine,” organizer Kaleigh Still told News Channel 11. “And we kind of all came to the consensus pretty unanimously that that would be a good cause to try and help.”

As they brainstormed, the Unite with Ukraine Walkathon took shape and the class got to work.

On April 9 or 10 depending on weather, participants can walk a mile-long route at UVA Wise as many times as possible from the hours of 9 a.m. to noon. Each time a walker passes the starting point at the Prior Center on campus, another set donation will be added for those who choose to sponsor that particular walker.

Anyone who wants to join is welcome, and the route has been designed with wheelchair and stroller accessibility in mind.

“That was something in the very beginning that I personally thought was a very prevalent thing,” Still said. “We needed to make sure that this was available for people that weren’t necessarily in the best fit, that couldn’t walk well or had people in strollers or wheelchairs that needed to come.”

All funds will be directed to the American Red Cross and Crescent societies and their efforts to support Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian needs within the country. With those organizations, Still said donors can be sure that the funds are going straight to those who need it on the day-to-day rather than military uses.

“It can also be funneled to outside countries,” Chandler said. “Where there might be Ukrainian refugees needing the money as well.”

But at the end of the day, Still says it’s about more than the money. Getting students and community members out in support is half the battle for the class.

“Not even just donations, but just participation in the walkathon itself,” Still said. “Just so that we can show support to the Ukrainian people, to be like, ‘Hey, we’re here, we see you and we’re here with you all the way.'”

There are several ways to get involved, including online lump sum donation that can be reached on UVA Wise’s website or by scanning the QR code to the right. To ensure your donation is going to the correct cause, you need to follow certain steps:

Select “WISE Greatest Needs” under the Designation drop-down menu.

Add your information and desired donation amount.

Add “Ukraine” to the “In Honor Of” text box.

Otherwise, sponsors will need to sign a pledge form for each runner they intend to support. That file can be found below.

While the event is not an official UVA Wise listing, Still and Chandler said support from Tucker and college personnel made sure the event made it off the ground.

“Without them, this might have just fallen flat,” Still said. “But with their help, we’ve been able to actually set a date, have flyers, have forms and actually get this to happen.”

Some of that support took the form of much-needed equipment and infrastructure to make the walkathon happen.

“We’ve had tremendous support from our own college and also the community just trying to get them involved,” Chandler said. “So, we’re just really appreciative to our community and our college.”