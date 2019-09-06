University of Tennessee rallies behind Florida elementary school student after viral photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fans are rallying behind an elementary student in Florida with a “Volunteer Proud Pack” and thousands of comments of support.

Tallahassee Elementary School teacher Laura Snyder says it was college colors week and the student wanted to represent his favorite team – Tennessee – but he didn’t have a Vols shirt, so he made one.

Snyder said the child was bullied for his homemade shirt so she posted the photo on social media in the hopes of getting him an official Vols shirt.

Now, the student will be getting a package with 35 pounds on Tennessee gear, including a shirt.

The tweet event caught the attention of UT interim president Randy Boyd.