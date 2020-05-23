U.S. Marshal’s Service searching for South Carolina murder suspect; Could be in Tennessee or Virginia

(WJHL/WVLT) — The U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Greenville County Sheriff are offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a Greenville, South Carolina murder.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is working with investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to search for Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, who is accused of killing Mark Jermon, 58, at Herdklotz Park Feb. 26.

The following information was posted this week from the U.S. Marshal’s Service:

Police believe Kedar conducted extensive research into locations around Brevard and Asheville, North Carolina, as well as the purchase of a used car in the Greenville area, possibly looking for a private seller to avoid having to register the vehicle. Kedar, who was born in Israel, received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tel Aviv and served in the Israeli army. He received a graduate degree from the University of Washington. While he should be considered extremely intelligent, investigators say he may display socially awkward behavior. Police say Kedar enjoys camping and hiking, and he is known to have visited numerous state and national parks. He may be staying for brief periods in hostels and motels in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia. He may have changed his appearance. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators are asking those who live in the area to be aware. Anyone with information on Kedar’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips application.