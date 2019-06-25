U.S. Forest Service reminds NC residents of increased bear encounters

(WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina is reminding residents to be “bear aware” in the public areas of the forests.

In a Facebook post, the National Forests in North Carolina said there have been increased reports of bear encounters in the forests, especially in the Panthertown area.

The U.S. Forest Service’s website warns hikers and campers to remain calm, group together, back away slowly while facing the bear and not run during an encounter.

They also advise properly storing food and trash in bear-resistant containers.

For more information on bears in the U.S. and how to handle encounters, visit the U.S. Forest Service’s website here.