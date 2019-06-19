TWRA removes treed yearling black bear from Knoxville park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The yearling black bear that had been treed in Morningside Park Tuesday afternoon was successfully caught and was getting relocated by the TWRA.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency saying Tuesday afternoon they were on the scene of a treed yearling black bear in Morningside Park. Knoxville Police Department was also at the scene assisting.

The TWRA tweeting about the black bear and giving updates during the process of capturing it. TWRA officers and KPD animal control were able to dart the yearling male bear, rendering it unconscious for safe transfer.

The young bear’s capture went smoothly, as WATE 6 On Your Side had a crew on the scene, observing the TWRA and KPD work with the bear. It was unconscious as TWRA agents moved it from the base of the tree it was in to the truck.

TWRA says the yearling male black bear was being relocated to the Cherokee National Forest “to live a more ‘wild’ life.”

Black bears are wild animals, considered by officials to be a state treasure, and TWRA did not say if they’d determined how the bear ended up in a city park.