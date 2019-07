COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tweeted a photo on Monday afternoon, depicting a bobcat kitten rescued by one of their officers in Collierville.

Shelby County Wildlife Officer Andy Tweed rescued a bobcat kitten that was stuck behind a pool pump in Collierville. The mother was anxiously awaiting nearby while the feisty kitten was being removed. After the release, both the kitten and mother returned into the woods. pic.twitter.com/Yom2gnNs8L— TWRA (@tnwildlife) June 10, 2019

According to the post, the kitten was stuck behind a pool pump when Shelby County Wildlife Officer Andy Tweed retreived it.

The mother bobcat was anxiously waiting nearby and disappeared into the woods with her kitten once it was rescued.