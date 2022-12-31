MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area on Cherokee Lake.

Keen’s son reportedly entered the water and hung onto his father as the boat continued to make circles. A fisherman nearby saw the incident and pulled both Keen and his son from the water, but Keen didn’t survive, the release states.

TWRA officers then arrived on the scene and were able to stop the boat.

Wildlife officers say that the water temperature in that part of the lake is about 36 degrees Fahrenheit and encourage boaters, anglers or anyone near the water to wear a personal flotation device. Even when wearing a PFD, a victim falling into cold water may lose their ability to keep their head above the water. Please use extreme caution, dress appropriately and never boat or fish alone. TWRA offers prayers and condolences for Mr. Keen’s son and their family. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA)

Neither fisherman was reportedly wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, according to the TWRA.

The son was taken to Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System for treatment due to cold-water exposure.