NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) was thankful for a significant decrease in aquatic accidents over Memorial Day weekend, thanks in part to rainy weather.

According to TWRA data provided by information specialist Matt Cameron, only one fatal accident on the water occurred in the state from Friday through Monday. The accident took place in TWRA Region 2, which covers Middle Tennessee.

There were no reported accidents that led to serious injuries last weekend, and only two accidents with property damage were reported in Region 3 (Cumberland Plateau).

Over a dozen boating under the influence arrests were conducted throughout the state:

Region 1: 1

Region 2: 5

Region 3: 5

Region 4: 3

Region 4 covers the Tri-Cities and Northeast Tennessee.

Other calls such as those for stranded vessels and assistance for other agencies totaled at 29.

“Other than 1 fatal incident, these numbers are thankfully and surprisingly low,” a statement from Cameron said. “Cool weather over the weekend was a factor behind the low numbers of incidents, but I would like to think it was also due to our presence on the water that was the driving force behind safe boating in TN this Memorial Day weekend.”