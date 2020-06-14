Two-vehicle crash in Scott County, Virginia; two people air-lifted

Photo courtesy of Brittany Fletcher and Justin Castle

DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) — Two people were air-lifted to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scott County, Virginia Friday evening.

The Dungannon Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of the crash at Sinkin Creek Highway at 7:17 p.m., according to the department.

The two people air-lifted were the drivers of the vehicles involved, one male and one female. No names have been released at this time.

Other first responders on-scene included the Nickelsville Rescue, Nickelsville Fire Department, Duffield Fire and Rescue, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Med-Flight 2, and Wings Air Rescue.

