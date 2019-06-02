Two teenagers drown in Middle Tennessee in 2 days

In a matter of days, a second teenager has drowned in Middle Tennessee.

Franklin County EMA & Rescue said divers were called to the Reservoir on Mountain View Lane in Tracy City Saturday night to recover the body of a 17-year-old boy.

Officers say the boy was fishing with his dad and brother when their boat flipped.

The boy who died has not been identified.

Friday, Franklin County Rescue recovered the body of a 17-year-old in Tim’s Ford Lake.

Officers did not release any additional information about the circumstances of the boy’s drowning but reminded everyone to wear a life jacket while swimming or on the water.