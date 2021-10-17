Two Memphis pedestrians killed while pushing car on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two pedestrians were struck and killed on I-240 early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 12:19 a.m. on I-240 west of Walnut Grove.

Leading up to the accident, police say the two were attempting to push a stalled vehicle down the interstate.

It’s a position that driver Pery Malone has found himself in before.

“Luckily, and thank God that I was safe and I was able to push it on the side of the street. The cars were coming very fast, it was a very scary experience so I understand,” Malone said. “Just try your best to get over, if you can. Just slow down and just look out for people like that cause you never know what they’re going through.”

Both of them were pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s names won’t be released until their family members are notified.

Police say the driver who struck them stayed on the scene. The person accused of hitting the victims is not facing any charges, but that could change as the investigation continues.

MPD would not say if the driver who caused the crash was speeding or driving reckless. In a brief statement, they told WREG that “Motorists should move over if possible or slow down when passing stranded vehicles on the interstate.”

MPD also said that they don’t advise people to push vehicles down the roadway, giving how dangerous things can get.

This year, Memphis has had more than 200 fatal accidents – the most in the state – and drivers are calling for change.

Right now, a statewide initiative is underway called ‘Slow Down Tennessee,’ where law enforcement has increased its presence on roadways, in an effort to reduce accidents.

Drivers like Melissa Harris believe there are bigger issues beyond speeding.

“They need to step up their game, absolutely,” Harris said. “Not just targeting speeders but they need to be driving more throughout the lanes and seeing how our systems working. They are just sitting there waiting there to catch someone that speeds. You gotta be there to see someone that is recklessly driving.”