Two Knoxville police cruisers struck by drunk driver on I-75 during traffic stop

Regional

by: Gregory Raucoules

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville cruisers were damaged and another driver sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into the police vehicles during a traffic stop.

Knoxville police responded to a crash on I-75 S at Callahan Drive just past 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers had stopped a wrong-way driver when a driver struck a KPD cruiser, pushing the car into a second KPD cruiser.

The wrong-way driver, 27-year-old Austin Reeves, has been charged with driving under the influence. 44-Year-old Anthony Daily, the driver that struck the KPD cruisers, has been charged with his fourth DUI offense and driving on a suspended license.

The police cruisers were unoccupied at the time of the crash. The driver that struck the cruisers sustained minor injuries.

