Two Harlan County, KY teens facing terrorism charges after making threats towards high school

HARLAN COUNTY, KY. (WJHL) – Two teens in Harlan County, Kentucky, about an hour and a half from the Tri-Cities, are facing terrorism charges this morning.
According to the Kentucky State Police, two students were charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree after making non-specific threats toward the Harlan County High School.
Those charges came after an off-duty trooper received a tip by another student on Saturday afternoon.
The investigation is still ongoing as of Sunday morning.