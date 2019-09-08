Two Harlan County, KY teens facing terrorism charges after making threats towards high school

HARLAN COUNTY, KY. (WJHL) – Two teens in Harlan County, Kentucky, about an hour and a half from the Tri-Cities, are facing terrorism charges this morning.

The following is a press release from Kentucky State Police at Post 10:Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 10… Posted by Harlan County Public Schools on Saturday, September 7, 2019

According to the Kentucky State Police, two students were charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree after making non-specific threats toward the Harlan County High School.

Those charges came after an off-duty trooper received a tip by another student on Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Sunday morning.