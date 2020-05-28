Two arrested, charged following Asheville standoff

UPDATE: Asheville Police said the standoff has ended without further incident.

Police said after five hours of negotiation 41-year-old Julia Crystal Cavaliere and 54-year-old Donald Eugene Lory Jr. were taken into custody.

Julia Crystal Cavaliere (L) and Donald Eugene Lory Jr. (R) were both arrested and charged following a standoff with police in Asheville. (Photos Courtesy Ashville Police)

Lory was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, while Cavaliere was charged with resist, delay, obstruction.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police officials said crews have been attempting to negotiate with a barricaded suspect following a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Police officials said officers responded at about 4 a.m. to Woodfin Apartments, located at 15 Woodfin Street, for a reported stabbing.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mission Hospital, police said. They are in critical condition.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside of the apartment.

Officers have been working with the department’s crisis negotiation team to get the man to come out of the apartment safely.

Police have asked everyone to avoid the area. The surrounding apartments have been cleared as a precaution.

A 7 News crew is enroute to the scene.