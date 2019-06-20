Two arrested after vandalizing Madison Co., NC church

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are under arrest after breaking into and vandalizing a church in Madison County, North Carolina.

Deputies found two people inside Walnut Creek Baptist Church they say were vandalizing and spray painting graffiti on the interior of the church.



Both suspects tried to run from deputies before being caught.

Gavin Beaudet and Kamia Reed have been charged with breaking and entering, larceny and resisting arrest.

Deputies also recovered stolen property from the church as well.