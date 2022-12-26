KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A series of rolling blackouts, the first in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) history, prevented a cascading effect on the electricity grid that would have had worse impacts on power customers, a TVA spokesman said Monday.

That said, the federal agency will be assessing its actions in a bid to avoid such a move in the future and telling the public what it learns. “We know there are things we can do better,” Public Information Officer Jim Hopson told News Channel 11.

But in the moment, he said, TVA acted out of necessity, he said.

“TVA’s overriding priority is to ensure the stability of the overall power distribution system,” Hopson said.

“If TVA is not successful at that working with local power companies, if the power grid becomes unstable, it can create far more critical challenges that have far greater duration, and that is one thing TVA and local power companies do everything we can to avoid.”

Hopson said the main factor for the blackouts was “unprecedented temperatures that lasted for a very long time without any relief.”

Hopson said TVA officials understand and empathize with the frustration customers felt as they endured intermittent power outages Friday and Saturday, usually of about 15 minutes.

“No ifs, ands or buts about it, we understand that people expect TVA to be reliable, and trust me, no one was hurt by the actions that we did more than TVA,” Hopson said.

“We never had to do this in 90 years, never wanted to have to do it.”

When TVA did make that call, requiring its 150-plus power distributors like BrightRidge, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and Elizabethton Electric Service to cut their usage by 5 to 10%, the federal agency did so not having expected such an outcome, but ready for one all the same, Hopson said.

When temperatures hit single digits across the entire service area, several power plants went down due to various cold-related incidents and power companies in nearly every state were dealing with the same thing and didn’t have excess power to sell, TVA flipped the switch on its plan.

“Our primary goal is to keep the power grid stable,” Hopson said. “If the power grid becomes unstable it can create a much wider and much long-lasting event.”

That was the fear as the cold stuck around, creating peak demand periods that lasted for hours, Hopson said. The 33,425 megawatt demand that hit at a certain point Friday was the third-highest ever, but unlike the heat-related ones that exceeded it, this didn’t let up much for hours.

The “unusual usage pattern,” as Hopson called it, led to a 740 gigawatt hour demand for the entire 24 hours of Dec. 23, a record that was nearly 5% higher than the previous one. Saturday saw a peak demand of 31,756 megawatts, which marked a record for a weekend.

While TVA had a plan for the cold that it hoped would avoid the need for blackouts, “the intensity of it as well as some of the additional weather effects such as high winds kind of exceeded what we planned for,” Hopson said.

“As a result, there were a limited number of facilities that did not operate as we had anticipated.”

Those included both coal and gas-fired plants, though Hopson said he didn’t have a specific number to share. He said in some cases high winds damaged external equipment, while in others pieces of equipment like cooling water supply pumps froze up, rendering entire plants inoperable.

“That was not what caused the need to get to this point where we had to ask our local power companies to take action,” Hopson said, though he did say it “was a factor.”

He said the local distributors had their own plans and had autonomy in how they reduced load. They just had to do it.

“Even minimal is regrettable, and we hate having to do it, but it’s necessary for the bigger picture,” Hopson said.

He pointed to a Northeast blackout years ago and one in Texas just last year as examples of the havoc that can ensue “if you let this go too far and you unbalance the system…

“Then you’re talking hours without power, even days without.”

Once officials who worked over the holidays have a day or two to decompress, the Monday morning quarterbacking will begin, Hopson said.

“What did we do to prepare, what are the actions that we took during the event, are there things that we could have done differently, how can we better communicate to local power companies, to the public,” Hopson said.

“All of these things are on the table and we’re going to take a very critical look at ourselves and how we did this.”

He said TVA plans to collect its data “in a very short period of time” and then present it to the public.

“They’re going to know what we saw in ourselves as well as the corrective actions that we’re going to take in order to ensure that even in such an extraordinary event, we don’t have some of these same challenges again in the future.”