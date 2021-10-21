Train strikes mail truck in Knox County, carrier in critical condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mail carrier is in critical condition after their mail truck was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon in Knox County.

The collision occurred at a railroad crossing in the 900 block of Zola Lane. A spokesperson for Knox County Rural Metro Fire said the mail truck was hit and pushed about a half-mile by the train before coming to a stop.

The postal worker was transported to the hospital with what appears to be life-threatening injuries, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

United States Postal Service personnel is also on the scene securing the mail at this time.

Investigations will be conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the railway company and the postmaster. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles.