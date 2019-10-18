Topgolf site plans approved by Town of Farragut planning commission

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Town of Farragut’s planning commission approved the $20 million site plans for the proposed Topgolf on Outlet Drive.

Spokeswoman with the Town of Farragut, Wendy Smith, confirmed to WATE 6 ON Your Side the planning commission had approved the plans.

The commission met Thursday night and discussed the proposal and reviewed plans before approving the project to go forward.

The landscaping plans had already been approved by Farragut’s visual resources review board and signage will also need approval. Another next-step includes design and construction plans for recommended retaining walls, which will need approval by the planning commission once submitted.

The site will be located along Outlet Drive, just down the road from Cotton Eyed Joe, and will include a 48,000-square foot, two-level building, golf drive and target range.

The building complex will include hitting bays for the golf target range along with other entertainment facilities – which include an event space, a lounge, bars on two levels and outdoor seating areas.

Officials with Topgolf tell us construction could begin next fall.

(Image via Town of Farragut Planning Commission agenda packet for Oct. 17, 2019)