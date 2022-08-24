KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Glen Powell will be recognized during the Medal of Honor Celebration in Knoxville in September for his positive portrayal of the military in film.

Glen Powell, who plays “Hangman” in the hit sequel to “Top Gun,” will receive the Bob Hope Award for Entertainment during Patriot Awards Gala on Sept. 10. The award recognizes those in the entertainment industry who exhibit exceptional service to the United States Military or whose work has positively portrayed the military in literature or film.

Powell will also portray Navy hero and Medal of Honor Recipient Thomas Hudner in the upcoming film “Devotion,” which will be released on November 23. He also played iconic astronaut John Glenn in the Oscar-nominated film, “Hidden Figures.”

“I’ve spent much of my career trying to tell the stories of our men and women in uniform with integrity and accuracy,” Powell said in a press release. “The heroes I have attempted to emulate on screen have become my family in real life. This award for me is the most special of my career in that it’s given to me by a community in which I have the utmost respect, admiration and gratitude.”

The award is given by the Medal of Honor Celebration Committee. Past recipients of the award include Clint Eastwood, Tom Selleck, Gary Sinese and Mark Wahlberg.

Powell will join Medal of Honor award recipients, Ambassador Nikki Haley, NBC News Correspondent Courtney Kube and Dr. Timothy Miller at the Sept. 10 gala.

The Medal of Honor Celebration will take place Sept. 6-10 and is an annual gathering for recipients of the United States’ highest military award for valor. This will be the second time Knoxville has hosted the celebration after first doing so in 2014.

Actor and director Gary Sinise will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Patriot Awards Gala in Knoxville.