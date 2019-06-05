TN Board of Regents considers tuition and fee increase

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Regents will consider combined tuition and fee increases at the state’s community and technical colleges averaging 2.45%.

The committee’s recommendations would raise tuition by $102 and mandatory fees by $7 per academic year.



The board of regents governs the 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology across the state.

The tuition increase is recommended largely to pay for some inflationary cost increases, including a pay increase and another increase for adjunct faculty.