Morristown PD: 3-year-old found dead in van, appears to be ‘tragic accident’

by: WATE 6 Staff, News Channel 11 Staff

UPDATE (11:45a.m.) Morristown Police officials have released new details in the investigation into a three-year-old’s death.

According to MPD officials, the child was reported missing Thursday night just after 10 o’clock.

That child was found deceased on the floorboard of a minivan that was parked on the property.

In a news release Friday officials said, ” Investigators believe, at this time, the child entered the vehicle without anyone knowing and became trapped.”

While the investigation is ongoing authorities said this appears to be a tragic accident.

Previous story:

(WATE) — Morristown police discovered a three-year-old dead in a minivan Thursday after responding to a report of a missing child.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2400 block of Fairview Road around 10 p.m. Thursday to investigate the disappearance of a three-year-old who had not been seen since around 4 p.m.

Officers found the the child dead in a minivan parked in the driveway.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

