Three Tennessee Vols selected in 2019 NBA Draft

KNOXVILL, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time since the NBA Draft was shortened to two rounds in 1989, the University of Tennessee had three players drafted in the same night.

With Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone being selected, this marks the first time that Tennessee has had three players drafted in one year since the NBA shortened the draft to two rounds in 1989. #Vols— Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) June 21, 2019

Grant Williams

The Boston Celtics selected former Tennessee forward Grant Williams with the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Williams, a 2-time SEC player of the year at Tennessee, was the Celtics’ second selection in the draft after Boston picked Indiana small forward Romeo Langford with the 14th overall selection.

With his degree in hand, the Charlotte native left Tennessee a year early to enter the NBA Draft after averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his junior season.

At 6-foot-7, NBA analysts have questioned how well Williams’ game will carry over to the NBA. His size was not a problem in college as he finished his Tennessee career ranked in the top 10 of Tennessee’s all-time career lists in blocks (No. 3 with 160) and offensive rebounds (No. 8 with 257).

Admiral Schofield

The Washington Wizards selected former Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield with the 42nd overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The second round selection was initially made by the Philadelphia 76ers but a proposed trade sends Schofield to the Wizards.

Schofield, who returned to Tennessee for his senior season after testing the NBA waters in 2018, averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game last season. He led the SEC and ranked 31st in the country in field goals made with 238.

Jordan Bone

With three picks remaining in the NBA Draft, Jordan Bone got the call.

Tennessee’s junior point guard was selected at No. 57 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, a pick that the Atlanta Hawks owned the draft rights to before trading Bone to the Detroit Pistons.

In short, Jordan Bone is headed to the Detroit Pistons.

Bone, who announced May 28 that he would stay in the NBA Draft, became the third Tennessee player to be selected on Thursday. After Grant Williams was selected with the No. 22 overall pick to the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards selected Admiral Schofield with the No. 42 overall pick. It marks the first time that Tennessee has had three players drafted in one year since the NBA shortened the draft to two rounds in 1989.