THP working crash near I-81/I-40 interchange in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms they’re working a crash near the Interstate 81 and Interstate 40 interchange in Jefferson County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation – the crash happened on I-81 northbound at MM 1 around 9:30 p.m.

A News Channel 11 producer on scene says there are two medical helicopters and several ambulances.

Northbound lanes are closed.

Southbound lanes don’t have any delays.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 10:30 p.m.

We’re awaiting further information from THP.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJHL.com for updates.