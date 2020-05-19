Zoom party reunites Knoxville ‘American Idol’ contestant and the delivery driver who saved his life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s nothing short of a miracle.

A Knoxville musician who was hit by a car on a Nashville road and later went on to audition for “American Idol” is thanking the woman who saved his life and made possible the opportunities that came with appearing on the hit reality series.

David Francisco appeared on the show in 2018, making Katy Perry cry watching him drop the crutches and walk for the first time after being paralyzed from the waist down. Although he did not win “Idol,” the show opened new opportunities for him.

The woman who saved his life was a Jimmy John’s delivery driver at the time and now, four years to the day after the crash has become a doctor.

Dr. Cicily Hummer, who now lives in Colorado, was surprised by family and friends from all over with a medical school graduation celebration on Zoom, which has become a new COVID-19 way to commemorate milestones while remaining socially distant.

During Dr. Hummer’s Zoom party, the biggest surprise of all was when Francisco, who now lives in California, popped into the Zoom call.

“Thanks to Cicily Hummer who saved my life I did not die,” Francisco said.

When the accident happened, Hummer had been out on a delivery when she saw Francisco on the ground after being hit by a car. She pulled over and helped him; stopping the bleeding from Francisco’s injured arm and keeping his neck still until more help arrived. Police later told Francisco’s family that a Jimmy John’s delivery driver about to enter medical school had saved his son’s life.

“I was like, ‘wow this is like the most movingly amazing thing.’ Just to bring my whole training back to full circle then right when it ended… it was really special for me,” Hummer said.

“God was watching over David and brought the right people,” Francisco’s father, John said. “Bad things happen and it might look different on the other side but it’s okay.”

Today, Francisco is married, building a recording studio, has written a book and recorded an album about the crash and his journey. Pre-pandemic, he had been in demand as a speaker to high school students for sharing his story.

“You are an inspiration to all of us,” Hummer told Francisco. “I know you’re an inspiration to your surgeon, whom you got to speak with so it’s amazing.”

“If you hadn’t taken are of it I wouldn’t be alive,” Francisco told Hummer, who replied: “Anytime, I’d do it again. Great, let’s not do it again, but good to know!”

LATEST STORIES: