Zoo Knoxville zebra dies after running into fencing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announced the death of an endangered mountain zebra on Wednesday.

Zoo staff and the veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine were preparing to perform a physical exam on Wiley, a 5-year-old mountain zebra, in the corral of the Grasslands Africa habitat when she made a sudden movement and collided head-on with a chain-link fence and collapsed.

The veterinary team performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate her. The cause of death is suspected to be a broken neck and a necropsy will be performed at UT.

“We are heartbroken about this tragic accident,” Phil Colclough, zoo director of animal care, conservation and education, said. “Despite careful planning to minimize stress for Wiley, this happened in a split-second before we could administer anesthesia.

“Our team is devastated and currently helping the herd adjust to the loss. We appreciate kind thoughts on a very difficult day for us.”

Wiley was one of four mountain zebras in the zoo’s herd, and the aunt of the 3-month-old foal born in December. She came to the zoo in April 2018, with female Lydia and male Die Toekoms.

Native to southwestern Africa, mountain zebras are vulnerable to extinction as a result of habitat loss due to farming and livestock production. It is estimated that only 8,300 remain in the wild.