Zoo Knoxville opens new $18 million amphibian & reptile center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the biggest projects in the history of Zoo Knoxville will open to the public on Monday.

The new $18-million-dollar, 2.5-acre Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, otherwise known as The ARC, will house over 80 reptile and amphibian species.

Zoo Knoxville members previewed the ARC this weekend ahead of the grand opening celebration and ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday, April 12.

The zoo broke ground on the state-of-the-art, 12,000-square-foot building in 2019. It is one of the the biggest project in the zoo’s history with a gallery of venomous and endangered species along with a greenhouse to showcase the zoo’s internationally renowned turtle and tortoise collection.

There will even be an outdoor wetlands classroom to teach visitors about the environment each species needs to survive.

Clayton Homes founder Jim Clayton and First Bank contributed $5 million to the project.