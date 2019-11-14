Zac Brown Band tour coming to Knoxville this spring

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Zac Brown Band performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WJHL) — Three-time Grammy Award-winners Zac Brown Band announced a new tour on Thursday that includes two stops in Tennessee.

Zac Brown Band will play in Knoxville on Thursday, March 5 at Thompson-Boling Arena as part of their Owl Tour. The band will perform in Nashville on Saturday, March 25.

They will be joined by special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear.

They will be joined by special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear.

The tour also includes stops in Raleigh, North Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; Charlottesville, Virginia; and Greenville, South Carolina.

A ticket presale will take place on Tuesday, November 19. Visit zacbrownband.com for more information.

