World’s largest treehouse: Crossville residents reminisce about Minister’s Treehouse

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The world’s largest treehouse is no longer standing after a fire late Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the minister’s treehouse in Crossville around 11. Once at the scene, flames had already taken over the more than 20-year-old structure.

It was a childhood memory and a family vacation spot for many. If you say “treehouse,” locals will know exactly what you’re talking about.

“I don’t know if anybody is aware or not. There’s a huge fire over towards the treehouse. ‘There’s a huge fire toward the treehouse?’ yeah, there’s flames and smoke everywhere,” a caller said on the fateful 911 call.

Flames were seen from miles away, fire fully engulfing the 6-story wooden structure.

Locals have stopped by to see the landmark site one last time, remembering what the Minister’s Treehouse meant to them.

“I’d come with my family sometimes on thanksgiving. But, the last time I went I was around 7.”

“Just came here to see the wonder that is the biggest treehouse in the world.”

I was closed to the public in 2012 but the no trespassing signs didn’t stop everyone. It wasn’t a tourist spot anymore, just a place locals knew that it made their city special.

“I guess I forgot about it for a period of time, but then I realized it was still here. It was still something that made Crossville special. I wanted to go see it, but then that time it was just too late, I mean you know, no visitors. And then it burnt down, so I think it’s a shame.”

Some feared the new property owner would destroy the landmark but city council reportedly learned from the tree-house minister and builder that it was going to fall apart anyway.

Even though locals knew this place hasn’t been open to the public for a while, they hope that another treehouse or something similar will be built.

The property was sold within the past year, the original asking price was $1.5 million dollars.

As far as how the structure caught fire in the first place, firefighters say they were not able to determine it.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.