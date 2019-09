PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park has officially opened the world’s first cable-to-rail zipline called the ‘Flying Ox.’

It combines ziplining with the features of a roller coaster.

The ride is 1,000 feet long and takes people 80 feet in the air as they fly above Lumberjack Square.

Riders drop and soar at 15 miles per hour.

In case you haven’t heard, the Flying Ox is NOW OPEN!Reserve your tickets NOW! —> https://buff.ly/2Jz6tQp Posted by Lumberjack Feud on Saturday, August 31, 2019