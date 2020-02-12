Worker rescued from atop cell phone tower in La Vergne

Tennessee

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews from multiple departments rescued a worker who suffered a medical emergency while atop a 200-foot cell phone tower in La Vergne Tuesday morning.

La Vergne police and firefighters responded around 10:15 a.m. to a location off Stones River Road near Old Nashville Highway, where they said a man working on a T-Mobile tower needed medical attention.

The La Vergne Fire Department said the worker was brought down safely from the tower around 11:50 a.m.

He was not transported to a hospital for treatment, the department added.

  • (Courtesy: La Vergne Fire Department)
  • (Courtesy: La Vergne Fire Department)
  • (Courtesy: La Vergne Fire Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss