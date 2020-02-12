Worker rescued from atop cell phone tower in La Vergne

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews from multiple departments rescued a worker who suffered a medical emergency while atop a 200-foot cell phone tower in La Vergne Tuesday morning.

La Vergne police and firefighters responded around 10:15 a.m. to a location off Stones River Road near Old Nashville Highway, where they said a man working on a T-Mobile tower needed medical attention.

The La Vergne Fire Department said the worker was brought down safely from the tower around 11:50 a.m.

He was not transported to a hospital for treatment, the department added.