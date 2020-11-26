Women accused of using children to help shoplift from Tennessee Target store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are working to identify two women accused of using children to help them steal from the Target near Governor’s Square Mall earlier this week.

Officers responded to a reported theft around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Athletic Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the two shoplifters were accompanied by five children, according to police.

Investigators said they took several items and put jackets and backpacks on the children, then exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

They all left in a silver Cadillac Deville with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.