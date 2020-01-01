Woman’s body found after Sevier County house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 74-year-old woman’s body was found after crews extinguished a house fire that occurred Jan. 1 in Sevier County, sheriff’s officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

According to SCSO, a house fire on Whites School Road in Sevierville occurred around 5 a.m. New Year’s Day. Local fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The woman’s body was found inside the burned structure, SCSO said, and was the sole occupant of the home.

SCSO officials tentatively identified the woman as Brenda Norris, 74, of Sevierville. Her body was transported to the University of Tennessee Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

