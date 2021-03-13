Woman wielding axe critically wounded after confrontation with Nashville officers

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was critically injured after a confrontation Friday evening with Metro police.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to a home in the 2800 block of Greer Road where a reportedly suicidal woman, 33-year-old Melissa Wooden, had made statements that she wanted police to shoot her.

Madison Precinct officers, including Brandon Lopez, Ben Williams, and Thomas Denenea, responded and found Wooden in the front lawn near the road. She was armed with a pick axe and baseball bat.

Police said efforts to have dialogue with Wooden were unsuccessful. Officer Williams reportedly deployed his taser which, which appeared to have no impact. Wooden then allegedly charged the officers with the axe and baseball bat. Officer Lopez then reportedly fired on her in defense of himself and the other two officers.

Wooden was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she is currently stable after being critically injured.

Officers Lopez and Denenea joined the department in August 2019. Officer Williams is a four-year veteran. They have been placed on routine administrative assignment while the TBI leads the investigation into this police-involved shooting.