MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle near the Morristown-Hamblen Health System facility on Monday morning. A spokesperson later confirmed she was an employee at the hospital.

A Morristown Police Department crash report states that the victim, identified as Elizabeth Block, 41, of Rogersville, was crossing in a pedestrian crosswalk on North High Street at the intersection of Watercrest Street when she was struck by a small pickup truck driven by a 73-year-old Jefferson City resident.

The crash report also states that a drug test was given to the driver. The results are pending.

The hospital released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System is deeply saddened by the loss of MHHS employee Elizabeth Block. We pray for grace and strength for her family, and extend our sincere condolences to Beth’s loved ones and to her colleagues and friends at Morristown-Hamblen.”

