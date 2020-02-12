Woman sought after attack on man with hand saw, wine glass, fire extinguisher

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of a man is asking for help to find a woman they say attacked their father-in-law with a bevy of objects including a hand saw.

Lisa Ann Devenyi is facing charges of aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated domestic assault after the early morning events that took place Feb. 2 at a residence on Scenic Point Channel.

According to an affidavit from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the victim awoke after hearing a door slam inside his home. The victim said Devenyi was standing in his bedroom with a hand saw and attacked him with it.

“She goes inside, runs upstairs and then attacks him with the saw. But she didn’t stop there,” said Azsha White, the victim’s daughter-in-law.

The victim was able to get the saw away from Devenyi, but she continued to attack the victim.

Devenyi then allegedly took up a broken wine glass and used it to repeatedly cut and stab the man. The victim tried to run away but was then attacked with a fire extinguisher.

“It’s kind of laughable. This is a pretty bad event for our family to go through. But it’s also so crazy and almost unbelievable, you sit back and you’re like: Did this really happen? As a family we’re still trying to process this, especially my father-in-law,” White said.

According to White, her father-in-law has been released from the hospital but he’s shaken up.

Again, an arrest warrant has been issued for Devenyi.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts or the case itself is asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.