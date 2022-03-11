COVINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — Police were at the scene of a hostage standoff that has lasted for over 12 hours in Covington Friday morning.

The Covington Police Department was called to Dean’s Tax Service off Highway 51 and Peeler Road around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Interim Police Chief Jack Howell said the call was initially a disturbance call but was later upgraded to an armed party with hostages.

An employee who was inside with her child was able to escape; however, the owner of Dean’s Tax Service, identified by family as Pam Dean, was not. Family said she called them saying, “Don’t come in here; he’s waving a gun!”

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene including Covington Police, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

Police negotiated with the armed man until around midnight. Interim Chief Howell said the suspect stated numerous times that he would kill Dean and “nobody was getting out alive.”

At one point, officers could be heard using a megaphone urging the suspect to surrender.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley said around 12:40 a.m., the suspect cut off all communication with police.

Around 5 a.m., police began using chemical agents to get the suspect to talk, but were unsuccessful.

We could see Pam Dean being placed in the back of an ambulance, and taken away from the scene! Her family is rejoicing! His family is heartbroken after hearing several rounds fired! Unclear if he was shot dead! @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/rDZcoitOgp — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) March 11, 2022

Nearly 12 hours after being held hostage, the woman was rescued by deputies. During the rescue, the suspect fired multiple rounds, hitting one of the deputies. The suspect was shot and killed.

The injured deputy was transported to Regional One and is expected to be OK.

The suspect has not been identified.

WREG is at the scene and will update as more details becomes available.