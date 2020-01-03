Woman found dead on roadside couch in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Officers are investigating after a woman’s body was found along the side of a road in Sevier County last month.

The body of Emily Amburn was found on a couch along Cedar Springs Valley Road days before Christmas Eve.

A man reported to police on the morning of Sunday, December 22 he was on his way home from a local convenience store when he saw someone laying on the couch beside the road.

He says he backed his truck up and blew his horn a couple of times to try to wake the person up before contacting authorities.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her identity and death.

An investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and the medical examiner’s office.

