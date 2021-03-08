Woman charged after man holding baby shot at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot while holding his one-year-old child at an apartment complex in Madison early Monday morning, according to Metro police.

Officers responded just after midnight to the complex on Sealey Drive near the Madison Community Center, where they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

An arrest warrant identifies the alleged shooter as Brionna Perkins, the victim’s ex-girlfriend, and states she claimed the shooting was in self-defense. Perkins then explained she didn’t mean to shoot her ex-boyfriend and was only trying to scare him, according to the paperwork.

Perkins, 27, was booked into the Metro jail around 5 a.m. on charges of aggravated assault and felony child endangerment. She was held on a $50,000 bond.

A booking photo for Perkins was not immediately released by Metro police.