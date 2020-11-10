With plans for a casino in motion, sights turn toward investments in Bristol real estate

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol is not expected to fully open for two years, but some real estate agents say if you’re looking to buy near the property, now is the time.

Less than a week after Bristol voted yes to bringing a casino, people are already hoping to cash in around the property.

“It will do more than anything I’ve seen in the last decade to increase the name value of the Tri-Cities, especially Bristol,” Housing Data Consultant Don Fenley said.

Debbie Evans is one of those people on the market for some property near the future casino for short-term renting like AirBnB. She already owns several short-term rental properties near Abingdon and is now setting her sights on Bristol.

“You’ve got to be prepared, you’ve got to be ready for whatever’s going to come,” she said.

She’s been working with real estate agent Gavin Leonard, who expects the property and home value in the area surrounding the site to increase by about 10% as the site is built out.

“We need to get started now because when the casino does come in the prices are going to be high so you’re going to to be glad that you bought right now when it comes,” Leonard said.

Fenley said the impact is expected to go beyond housing and property prices.

“It’s going to increase economic activity,” he said. “That within itself with have a direct effect on the type businesses and commercial values.”

Hard Rock plans to conduct a study on surrounding roads along with Gate City Highway to determine what will be needed to keep traffic moving smoothly.