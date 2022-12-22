PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some East Tennessee attractions are closing or adjusting their hours ahead of a winter storm moving in overnight.

Dollywood sent a release via email that the park will be closed on Friday, December 23, but will reopen on Monday, December 26.

“With winter weather approaching the area tonight, and out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23,” the release from Dollywood said. “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Anakeesta also shared that the park will open at noon on Friday, December 23, and that some operations and attractions may be impacted with the weather.

“At Anakeesta, the safety of our patrons and employees is our top priority.” The announcement from the park shared on twitter said. “We will continue to provide updates pending changes to the forecast. We look forward to seeing you this holiday season.”