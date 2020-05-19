Wilderness at the Smokies River Lodge to reopen May 28

Photo: Wilderness at the Smokies via Facebook

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wilderness at the Smokies River Lodge will reopen its doors on Thursday, May 28 as Tennessee progresses further into its phased reopening.

According to a post from the hotel, indoor and outdoor water parks will reopen.

According to the hotel’s website, reservations can be rebooked for anyone with concerns about traveling. Deposits can be applied to a rescheduled reservation.

For more information on Wilderness at the Smokies’ reopening, click here or call

(877) 325-9453.