WIC’s cash value benefit temporarily increases up to $35 a month

Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced Saturday that WIC’s Cash Value Benefit has temporarily increased up to $35 per month.

This will allow families to purchase more fresh produce in an aim to increase nutrition standards.

This program is available for registration at several locations in the Tri-Cities region provided below.

  • Carter County Health Department, 403 E. G St., Elizabethton, 423-543-2521
  • Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749
  • Hawkins County Health Department, 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641
  • Hawkins County Health Department, 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-2231
  • Johnson County Health Department, 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-4153
  • Sullivan County Health Department, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777
  • Sullivan County Health Department, 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, 423-279-2777
  • Unicoi County Health Department, 101 Okolona Dr., Erwin, 423-743-9103
  • Washington County Health Department, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200

