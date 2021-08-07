WIC’s cash value benefit temporarily increases up to $35 a month

Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced Saturday that WIC’s Cash Value Benefit has temporarily increased up to $35 per month.

This will allow families to purchase more fresh produce in an aim to increase nutrition standards.

WIC's Cash Value Benefit has temporarily increased up to $35/month. More fruits and veggies are available. To find out more information, to find a clinic near you and to apply, go to: https://t.co/5jP0U8tGXs pic.twitter.com/QAZlx7PQoO — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 7, 2021

This program is available for registration at several locations in the Tri-Cities region provided below.