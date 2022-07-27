KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Office of Inspector General is searching for several people accused of TennCare fraud.

Since it began in February 2005, the OIG, which is separate from TennCare, has investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. To date, 3,175 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

As a part of their efforts to investigate and stop TennCare Fraud, the OIG has a list of people wanted for TennCare Fraud. As of July 2022, there are 10 people on the OIG’s “Most Wanted” list.

Eric M. Tyson of Davidson County

Cassandra L. Jackson of Dyer County

Abbigail C. Bright of Monroe County

Samantha D. Martlock of Hamblen/ Knox County

Cynthia E. Myers of Sumner/Macon County

Mamie J. White of Hamblen County

Charles K. Smith of Henderson/Madison County

Lindsey B. Horner of Benton County

Crystal Felton-Ankerberg of Van Buren County

Sara Crawford of Hamilton County

“Our ‘most wanted’ list is an excellent resource for the general public to provide information on the whereabouts of people that we are actively looking for,” Inspector General Chad Holman said.

In April, a woman who was on the Most Wanted list for two years was arrested. She reportedly collected more than $7,871.00 in fees and claims while living in Kentucky.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for tips that lead to convictions. To leave a tip, call 1-800-433-3982 or go to www.tn.gov/oig/ and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.” OIG does say to get a reward the tip must be submitted by phone and the tipster cannot remain anonymous.