(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is warning the public about the spring’s rise in tick bites, and News Channel 11 has compiled the species of parasitic arachnids that call the Volunteer State home.

The following information was provided by the Tennessee Department of Health:

American Dog Tick

Name: Dermacentor variabilis

Found In: All of Tennessee

Diseases: Tularemia and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Notes: Common species, highest bite risk in spring and summer.

Asian Longhorned Tick

Name: Haemaphysalis longicornis

Found In: Eastern Tennessee

Diseases: No known human diseases

Notes: Invasive, can infest areas if left unchecked.

Black-Legged Tick (Deer Tick)

Name: Ixodes scapularis

Found In: All of Tennessee

Diseases: Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Powassan virus

Notes: Active and able to bite at any temperature above freezing.

Brown Dog Tick

Name: Rhipicephalus sanguineus

Found In: All of Tennessee

Diseases: Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Notes: Bites several mammal species including humans, most often found on dogs.

Gulf Coast Tick

Name: Amblyomma maculatum

Found In: Western Tennessee, Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states

Diseases: Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Notes: Found on mammals, birds and other wildlife. Smallest area of spread in Tennessee.

Lone Star Tick

Name: Amblyomma americanum

Found In: All of Tennessee

Diseases: Ehrlichiosis, tularemia, Heartland virus, STARI, Alpha-gal Syndrome

Notes: Considered “very aggressive,” can cause red meat allergies.

You can find images of each species for identification below: