TDH: 7,394 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 3 new cases in our area
Which businesses will reopen first? TN Gov. Bill Lee says details coming ‘later this week’

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday he will give more information on what businesses will get the green light to reopen later in the week.

Governor Lee said officials are still working on guidelines for businesses to resume operations safely.

He also added that gatherings of 10 or more people will still be discouraged and that visitor restrictions will remain in place at nursing homes.

