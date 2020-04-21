Which businesses will reopen first? TN Gov. Bill Lee says details coming ‘later this week’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday he will give more information on what businesses will get the green light to reopen later in the week.

Governor Lee said officials are still working on guidelines for businesses to resume operations safely.

He also added that gatherings of 10 or more people will still be discouraged and that visitor restrictions will remain in place at nursing homes.

