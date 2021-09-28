What Ford’s ‘Blue Oval City’ investment means for Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ford’s multi-billion dollar investment in West Tennessee follows several major automative plants and investments already in the Volunteer State.

The state legislature is expected to give heavy incentives and tax breaks for the Ford mega-site in the Memphis area.

The Ford Motor Company is investing $5.6 billion to make electric trucks.

“At Ford, we said they we’re going to lead the electrification revolution and that’s what we’re doing here in western Tennessee and in Kentucky,” said Mike Levine, Ford’s North America product communications director.

Blue Oval City is expected to bring 5,800 jobs to the Memphis area and thousands for Kentucky too.

“We see a great untapped workforce and what it means for both states is about 11,000 new jobs. We’re also investing about $11.4 billion into the next generation electric F-series plant that we call Blue Oval City,” Levine said.

Tennessee is putting up $500 million in economic incentives.

“I think the state is very business-friendly, not like every state you’re finding some states that are putting the crunch on manufacturing, so manufacturers are looking at Tennessee and Kentucky because it makes sense,” said Lauren Fix, Editor-in-Chief for Car Coach Reports.

Tennessee is no stranger to automotive plants, from Volkswagen to GM and Nissan, car companies have found Tennessee to be one of the best locations for manufacturing.

“All the people that run this state are looking to bring companies in, they’re offering them incentives which mean jobs, and that helps the economy as a whole rise,” Fix said. “But that also means it builds out the infrastructure, that means better airports, better roadways – it helps everyone there’s no negative.”

For 41 years, Lauren Fix has raced, restored, manufactured, and covered the automotive industry. She said this investment is a game-changer.

“I think it’s very smart Ford made an investment in the United States versus having something overseas,” Fix said. “Because what we’ve seen with this global chip shortage is the fact that you can’t control something that’s not made here, but having it made here in what’s called going vertical in other words we’re controlling the batteries we’re controlling the chips, we’re controlling all the component.”

Gov. Bill Lee expects 27,000 direct and indirect jobs to come to the area.

Production of the F-Series trucks will begin in 2025.