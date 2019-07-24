West Tennessee man gets more than 200 seed tick bites all over his body

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A simple favor ended with a Tennessee man getting hundreds of tick bites all over his body.

That man now has a warning if you plan on spending any time outside.

Insect repellant is one of the best protections against bug bites like ticks.

But, it’s the one thing a mid-state man forgot to put on when he went out in the woods.

“They were there all over my legs,” said Furman York, the man bitten by the ticks.

Furman York wanted to do a favor for his friend who needed to move tractor in Dickson County.

“I took him out in shorts and very short shoes, and we go out and get his tractor started, and I start walking along the edge of the dirt road and their pine trees, and I should’ve known,” York said.

In the tall wooded grass was a host of bugs ready to bite.

“I came home, I took a shower and my ankles were itching, and I looked down and my legs were covered with tiny little dots,” York said.

Those tiny dots, the size of a poppy seed, were seed ticks.

“I had so many, I knew I had to get on an antibiotic right away,” York said.

The UT’s Institute of Agriculture says all of the common ticks of Tennessee have four life stages: egg, larva, nymph and adult. The seed tick is the second stage of life.

The ticks climb onto the nearest vegetation and wait for an animal or person to pass by, then they bite.

“At first, I didn’t know they were ticks, and I looked under the magnifying glass and there were the little legs,” York said.

York was able to scrape off as many ticks as he could, but he won’t let this one incident take a bite out of his joy for the outdoors.

“Is it going to hold me back? No,” York said. “It’s going to let me know if I take a small trip I’m going to have boots on, I’m going to spray everywhere and I’m not going to make the same mistake twice.”