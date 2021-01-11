‘We’re excited to begin this process’: TDH offering online appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- People who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee can now make an appointment online.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday that county health departments are now booking online appointments for those in phase one and people that are 75 and over.

There are three steps you can follow in order to book an appointment online, according to the release.

1. Find Your Phase

You can find out if and when you will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine HERE.

2. Find the Phase Your County is Vaccinating

You can find out what phase your county is in HERE.

3. Register for a Vaccination Appointment

Go to THIS LINK and then click on the county you live in.

and then click on the county you live in. Once you’ve clicked on the county you live in you press the “make an appointment” button.

Tennessee Department of Health officials said if you have general questions about COVID-19 you can call the COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.